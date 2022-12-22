Crime NH teen allegedly drove 120 mph, fled police Danny Telemarco-Garcia allegedly sped past a marked sheriff's cruiser. Danny Telemarco-Garcia, 19, of Hampton, was arrested Wednesday after allegedly going 120 mph. Rockingham County Sheriff's Department

A New Hampshire teen is facing charges for allegedly driving 120 mph and attempting to flee police trying to stop him.

Danny Telemaco-Garcia, 19, of Hampton, has been charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and disobeying a police officer.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Thursday that deputies were patrolling I-95 north in Seabrook Wednesday when a 2016 Nissan 370Z passed a marked sheriff’s cruiser going 120 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The deputy activated his lights and tried to stop the Nissan, but the driver, who was later identified as Telemaco-Garcia, kept driving and tried to evade the deputy, police said.

Advertisement:

After a short chase, the Nissan got off the highway and went into the New Hampshire State Liquor Store in Hampton, police said. Deputies then caught up to the Nissan and arrested Telemaco-Garcia without further incident.

Telemaco-Garcia was taken to the Rockingham County Jail where he was bailed and released on personal recognizance, police said.