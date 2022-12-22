Crime One woman injured, another in custody after a fight led to stabbing in Dorchester A 30-year-old Roxbury resident faces charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (knife).

A woman sustained non-life threatening injuries following a reported fight in Dorchester on Wednesday evening, according to Boston police.

First responders arrived at the scene in the area of 500 Geneva Ave. at about 5 p.m. and found a woman suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are now considered to be non-life threatening, Boston police said in a statement.

Following an investigation into the incident, officers arrested 30-year-old Roxbury resident Skilar Morris, who was at the scene. Morris is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (knife).