One woman injured, another in custody after a fight led to stabbing in Dorchester

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A woman sustained non-life threatening injuries following a reported fight in Dorchester on Wednesday evening, according to Boston police.
First responders arrived at the scene in the area of 500 Geneva Ave. at about 5 p.m. and found a woman suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are now considered to be non-life threatening, Boston police said in a statement.
Following an investigation into the incident, officers arrested 30-year-old Roxbury resident Skilar Morris, who was at the scene. Morris is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (knife).
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.