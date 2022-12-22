Crime Woman arrested in connection with Dorchester stabbing The victim's injuries have since been ruled non-life-threatening.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing another woman in Dorchester Wednesday evening, according to the Boston Police Department.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Boston police responded to a report of a fight in the area of 500 Geneva Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult female victim suffering from a stab wound, which has since been ruled non-life-threatening. The victim was transported to a local hospital for her injuries.

Skilar Morris of Roxbury was arrested following an investigation. She is charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, police said.

Morris pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Thursday, The Boston Globe reported. She was ordered held at the Suffolk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, according to the Globe. Her next court appearance is Feb. 1.