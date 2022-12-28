Crime Boston man allegedly exposed himself aboard Route 15 bus, MBTA police say The incident happened as the bus traveled inbound to Nubian Square. A 28 bus heads inbound to Ruggles Station on Blue Hill Avenue on March 1. Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

A Boston man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he exposed himself to a woman onboard an MBTA Route 15 bus.

Around 7:30 p.m., the MBTA Transit Police were alerted by a concerned citizen that a man, later identified as Carlos Pires, 48, exposed himself to a young woman while on board the bus, authorities said in a statement.

Officers then took off in the direction of the bus and found the woman and a witness.

“While traveling inbound to Nubian Square on a Route 15 bus, Pires was making inappropriate and aggressive sexual comments to an 18-year-old female and ultimately exposed his genitals to her,” police said they were told. “When the victim attempted to use her phone to contact her mother relative to what was taking place Pires stated, ‘You trying to call the cops?’ and attempted to forcefully grab the phone from the victim’s hand. Pires was unsuccessful.”

Officers worked off a description of Pires to find him on Roxbury Street at Shawmut Avenue, according to officials.

“Pires made disparaging comments about women/victim and stated to the officers, ‘Now arrest me,'” police said. “The officers did in fact arrest Pires and transported him to TPD HQ for the arrest booking process.”

According to police, officers “have had several encounters with Pires relative to his alleged behavior directed towards women and have sought criminal charges as a result thereof.

“Those matters are pending,” police said.

Pires was charged Tuesday with annoying and accosting, threats to commit a crime, disorderly conduct, and attempted unarmed robbery, police said.