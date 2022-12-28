Crime Woman charged for allegedly stabbing unfaithful boyfriend and hitting him with car "The actions people take when they receive unwelcome news can make a bad situation much worse for everyone involved, as is the case here."

A Mattapan woman is facing charges after allegedly hitting her former boyfriend with a car and then stabbing him, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

Lashonda Warner, 27, is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail. She is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury. Warner is scheduled to appear in court in March for a pre-trial hearing.

Boston Police responded to a report of a person hit by a vehicle on Manchester Street in Mattapan at about 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old victim bleeding from a stab wound in his abdomen, officials said. The victim was uncooperative with police, but a witness told officers that a silver Honda Accord made a three-point turn in the street, struck two vehicles, and then struck the victim.

Officers also discovered a trail of blood at the scene. They followed it and found a pink folding knife covered in blood, officials said.

The victim was transported to Boston Medical Center. He remained in the intensive care unit as of Tuesday.

Police sent out an alert to other officers with the description of the vehicle. Soon after, State Police troopers pulled over a vehicle matching the description on I-93N near exit 15B. The troopers found blood on the car’s front grille, officials said.

Warner, who was behind the wheel, later admitted to police that she had struck and stabbed the man because he had told her that he was being unfaithful in their relationship, according to Hayden’s office.

“The actions people take when they receive unwelcome news can make a bad situation much worse for everyone involved, as is the case here. This woman’s actions have had a dramatic impact on her life and the victim’s,” Hayden said in a statement.