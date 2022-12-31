Crime Police seek man in connection to shooting of woman, 60, on MBTA bus Police say they want to ID and question a man seen in security footage. Transit police are looking for a man seen in surveillance footage in connection to a shooting, according to a statement.

A 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus Friday in South Boston, according to officials, and police are looking for information.

The MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man seen in surveillance footage in connection to the shooting.

Friday evening, police released a statement saying the shooting “may have been accidental,” according to reporting by NBC 10 Boston.

WANTED FOR ID/QUESTIONING only at this time re: shooting on board an #MBTA bus outside of Andrew Station 12/30 at 5:25PM. Please contact our Criminal Investigations unit at 617-222-1050 or anonymous text to 873873 w/any info you have. TY pic.twitter.com/Q0cWOsNww7 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) December 31, 2022

MBTA Transit Police responded to a report of shots fired outside of the Andrew Square Station in South Boston just before 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to officials.

Police found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen, according to reporting by NBC 10 Boston.