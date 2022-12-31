Police seek man in connection to shooting of woman, 60, on MBTA bus

Newsletter Signup
A 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus Friday in South Boston, according to officials, and police are looking for information.
The MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man seen in surveillance footage in connection to the shooting.
Friday evening, police released a statement saying the shooting “may have been accidental,” according to reporting by NBC 10 Boston.
MBTA Transit Police responded to a report of shots fired outside of the Andrew Square Station in South Boston just before 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to officials.
Police found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen, according to reporting by NBC 10 Boston.
