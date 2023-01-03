Crime Man charged with robbing, assaulting 80-year-old victim of fatal Attleboro fire Adam Rollins, 42, was arrested Sunday in Weymouth following a monthslong investigation.

An Attleboro man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing and assaulting an 80-year-old woman who later died in a house fire.

Adam Rollins, 42, was arrested Sunday in Weymouth following a monthslong investigation, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced Tuesday. Rollins was set for arraignment Tuesday afternoon on a charge of burglary with assault in connection to a Nov. 18 incident involving 80-year-old Judith Henriques.

Officials confirmed that Henriques, early that morning, died in a house fire at 30 Division St. in Attleboro shortly after she was the “victim of the burglary with assault.” She was pronounced dead on scene.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation, as well as the cause and manner of Henriques’ death, officials said.

The investigation was conducted by members of the Bristol County State Police Detective Unit assigned to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn’s office, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Attleboro Police Department.