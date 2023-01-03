Crime ‘Lost for words’: Mother of man killed in Mattapan New Year’s Day shooting wants answers “Solve it, give us some kind of resolution."

The mother of a 33-year-old man who was killed in a shooting on New Year’s Day in Mattapan is calling on police to find the person who took her son’s life.

According to Boston police, officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area near 1601 Blue Hill Ave. around 5:56 a.m. Sunday.

They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“A short time later, officers located a second adult male victim in the area suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds,” police said. “The second victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.”

Advertisement:

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Denis Cox, whose son, Jymal, a father of two, was the man killed, called on police to find answers during an interview with WHDH.

“Solve it, give us some kind of resolution,” Cox said.

“I’m lost for words and feelings at this moment,” she added.

Jymal Cox was also a relative of the Rev. Kevin Peterson, a local activist and founder of the New Democracy Coalition, according to the station.

Peterson, in recent months, has called on city leaders to step up efforts to combat gun violence — a plea he reiterated Monday when he hand delivered a letter to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

Community activist and relative of the victim, @newdemocracyco1 Rev. Kevin Peterson claims @bostonpolice are not doing enough to solve crimes in black neighborhoods. Today, he hand delivered this letter to the Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/QtqTJrPPOn — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) January 2, 2023

“We believe that if this level of murder was happening in white communities or in affluent communities in Boston, there would probably be another response, a different response,” Peterson told WHDH.

Mayor Michelle Wu responded to the shooting in a statement: “As we start 2023, all of City leadership remains focused on preventing violence and supporting our young people, in partnership with community. The incident is a tragic reminder that much work remains.”