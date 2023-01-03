Crime Alleged drugged driver arrested on South Shore after police pursuits, use of ‘stop sticks’ Goncalves was allegedly on drugs when he led state and local police on separate chases before rolling his car.

While allegedly under the influence of drugs, a Plymouth driver led state and local police on two overnight chases Tuesday before rolling his car, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police used “stop sticks” — tire deflation devices — to stop 25-year-old Michael J. Goncalves, state police said in a news release.

The ordeal began at 1:40 a.m., when a trooper noticed a license plate violation on Goncalves’ car and attempted to stop him on Route 3 south in Kingston, state police said. Goncalves fled, reaching speeds of nearly 100 mph, and exited the highway toward Route 3A in Plymouth, according to the release.

State police ended their pursuit and advised Plymouth police, who spotted Goncalves’ car and attempted to stop it. Goncalves allegedly evaded Plymouth police, even after his Hyundai Elantra hit stop sticks.

Minutes later, a state trooper located the car on Route 3 north and began pursuit while other troopers positioned themselves ahead of the Hyundai, blocking an exit ramp and laying stop sticks across the highway, according to the release.

Goncalves reportedly hit those stop sticks and kept driving on damaged tires for several more minutes before losing control and rolling the car north of Exit 22, state police said.

Goncalves, the car’s only occupant, was taken to South Shore Hospital with a minor injury before being transported to state police barracks for booking.

He is facing charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failing to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, a number plate violation, excessive window tint, and speeding.

Goncalves was scheduled for arraignment in Plymouth District Court Tuesday. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney representing him.