Crime Man reportedly armed with machete shot and killed by Cambridge police, officials say The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near Chestnut Street.

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Cambridge Wednesday afternoon.

The City of Cambridge said in a news release that the shooting happened near Chestnut Street. The officer shot a man who investigators believe was armed with a machete.

Police officers reportedly provided medical assistance at the scene before the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Breaking: Cambridge Police confirm officer involved shooting this afternoon leaves man armed with a machete dead..no one else was hurt…investigation is on-going…DA leading the investigation #7News pic.twitter.com/qNYEVa8rMN — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 4, 2023

Authorities are still in the early stages of their investigation, which is being led by the DA’s Office, the City said.

No further information has been released, but the City said they would provide updates on the investigation as it progresses.