Man reportedly armed with machete shot and killed by Cambridge police, officials say

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Cambridge Wednesday afternoon.
The City of Cambridge said in a news release that the shooting happened near Chestnut Street. The officer shot a man who investigators believe was armed with a machete.
Police officers reportedly provided medical assistance at the scene before the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.
Authorities are still in the early stages of their investigation, which is being led by the DA’s Office, the City said.
No further information has been released, but the City said they would provide updates on the investigation as it progresses.
