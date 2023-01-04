Crime Police look to ID suspect who allegedly vandalized McDonald’s over coffee order Authorities released two photos of the suspect and asked anyone with information to contact Boston detectives at 617-343-4275. Boston police are looking to identify this man accused of vandalizing a McDonald's in Roxbury. Boston Police Department

Boston police are looking to identify a man who allegedly smashed a glass-encased bakery warmer at a McDonald’s in Roxbury last week after taking issue with how his coffee had been made.

The vandalism incident took place Thursday, Dec. 29, shortly after noon at the McDonald’s at 301 Warren St., police said.

“During the incident, the suspect reportedly became irate due to the way his coffee had been prepared and ultimately pushed a glass encased bakery warmer off the counter, causing it to shatter behind the counter before fleeing the area,” police said.

Authorities released two photos of the suspect and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4275.

Advertisement:

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).