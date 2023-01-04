Crime Transit police seek robbery suspect who allegedly assaulted man at Harvard Square station A 63-year-old man was injured in the incident, which took place Dec. 24 at approximately 10 a.m., according to authorities. MBTA Transit Police is seeking the public's help in identifying this suspect wanted in connection with an attempted robbery and assault of a 63-year-old man in Harvard Square. MBTA Transit Police

MBTA Transit Police is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in a reported assault and attempted robbery last month at the Harvard Square T stop.

A 63-year-old man was injured in the incident, which took place Dec. 24 at approximately 10 a.m., according to authorities.

The agency released two photos of the suspect, which appear to show a white man wearing what looks like jeans, boots, a black hat, and a black Nike sweatshirt with a brown jacket over it. The suspect also appears to be carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is urged to call the agency’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the MBTA See Say app.

