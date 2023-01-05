Crime Latest armed mail carrier robbery caught on video in Peabody The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the mail carrier’s postal box keys, police said. The weathered door of a mail truck in Athens, Ga. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Dustin Chambers

A North Shore mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, according to Peabody police.

The robbery happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive, and the suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and demanded the mail carrier’s postal box keys, police said.

The unidentified mail carrier told Boston 25 that he has delivered mail for nearly 28 years and has never felt intimidated on the job before. He described the robbery as a “horrible experience,” but said he plans to return to his normal route, according to Boston 25.

“You clearly hear the postman pleading to get his keys back and that he has a route to finish”- a neighbor’s surveillance cameras capture the moment a #Peabody postal worker was robbed at gunpoint. Police are still searching for the suspect. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/zWLtEyj07i — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) January 5, 2023

Peabody resident Richard Campbell, whose security cameras captured the incident, told WCVB the mail carrier is “a super nice guy.”

“He’s always got a smile on his face,” Campbell said. “He always seems relaxed. I really hope the guy’s OK.”

Campbell told the news station that he has spoken with U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents. USPIS did not immediately return a request for comment.

After another mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Melrose last month, however, a USPIS spokesperson told Boston.com that postal robberies are “exceedingly rare considering the number of daily contacts postal employees have with the public at over 31,000 Post Offices and more than 163 million delivery points.”

Two teens were later arrested and charged in the Melrose robbery. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said the 16-year-old boys had allegedly gotten the idea to steal mail containing checks from TikTok and other sources.

Peabody police described the suspect in Wednesday’s robbery as a man in his 20s with a skinny build, approximately 5 feet 8 inches in height. He was wearing a puffy black jacket, yellow hooded sweatshirt, and blue face mask and fled in a gray Honda, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mathew Mason at 978-538-6369 or Det. Andrew Greenberg at 978-538-6313.