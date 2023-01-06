Crime Elementary school lunch monitor accused of assaulting student in Middleborough The part-time staff member has been summonsed to appear in Wareham District Court on a charge of assault and battery.

An elementary school cafeteria monitor has been accused of assaulting a fifth-grader in Middleborough this week.

Middleborough police received reports of the alleged assault at Mary K. Goode Elementary School around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to a press release.

The staff member, who works part time in the cafeteria and is not a teacher, has been summonsed by police to appear in Wareham District Court on a charge of assault and battery.

Authorities said the staff member will not be publicly identified unless the court approves the charge.

Middleborough Public Schools immediately placed the staff member on leave following the incident, police said.

A school nurse evaluated the student, but details about the nature of the alleged assault were not released. The student’s parents were immediately notified, according to authorities.

Additional details are expected Monday, John Guilfoil, a spokesman for Middleborough police, noted on Twitter.