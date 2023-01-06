Crime ‘Just trying to get home’: Alleged drunk driver was missing a wheel in Whitman "An Uber, Lyft, or taxi cost much less than an OUI arrest, not to mention the car repairs this vehicle will need." Whitman police issued a reminder not to drink and drive after they pulled over a man who was seen driving a vehicle without a front passenger side tire. Whitman Police Department

Whitman police are once again reminding the public of the dangers of drinking and driving after a man was reportedly intoxicated and driving a vehicle that was missing its front passenger side wheel.

The department received a call last weekend about someone driving erratically northbound along Route 18 in Whitman.

Police said sparks were shooting from the vehicle’s rim as the driver continued on down the road. Officers soon stopped him, determined that he was intoxicated, and placed him in custody, according to police.

The driver reportedly told police that he was “just trying to get home.”

“Well, lots of other sober and innocent people are trying to get home too,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

“Please, please, please, DO NOT DRIVE if you have been drinking,” Whitman police continued. “An Uber, Lyft, or taxi cost much less than an OUI arrest, not to mention the car repairs this vehicle will need.”

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.