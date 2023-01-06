Crime Man arrested after 60-year-old woman wounded by shooting on MBTA bus A 33-year-old man is now facing an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (firearm) charge, along with other firearm-related charges.

A 33-year-old man is facing charges after a 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus outside of Andrew Station last week.

MBTA Transit Police arrested Dason Alves of Dorchester this week after issuing a photo of a person wanted for questioning in the shooting.

Police previously released a statement saying the shooting “may have been accidental,” according to reporting by NBC 10 Boston.

Alves is now facing an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (firearm) charge, along with other firearm-related charges, police said.

The shooting took place Dec. 30 shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to authorities.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening, Boston 25 News reported.

Transit Police detectives have arrested DASON ALVES, 33 of Dorchester, for Assault & Battery Dangerous Weapon Firearm and numerous other firearm related charges. https://t.co/WXXBjGMgO7 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 6, 2023