Man arrested after 60-year-old woman wounded by shooting on MBTA bus

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A 33-year-old man is facing charges after a 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus outside of Andrew Station last week.
MBTA Transit Police arrested Dason Alves of Dorchester this week after issuing a photo of a person wanted for questioning in the shooting.
Police previously released a statement saying the shooting “may have been accidental,” according to reporting by NBC 10 Boston.
Alves is now facing an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (firearm) charge, along with other firearm-related charges, police said.
The shooting took place Dec. 30 shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to authorities.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening, Boston 25 News reported.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.