Police seek driver of car that hit child in Westborough crosswalk

Westborough police are looking for a gold sedan in connection to the hit-and-run of a 12-year-old boy Thursday afternoon.
The boy was within a marked crosswalk as he crossed West Main Street from Milk Street at around 4:30 p.m. when he was struck by the right front side of a gold sedan that failed to stop, Westborough police said in a social media post. The vehicle continued traveling westbound on West Main Street after making contact with the child.
“Thankfully, this 12-year-old boy was evaluated by Westborough Fire Department and was deemed not seriously injured. A witness to this incident reports that the vehicle in question is a gold-colored sedan,” police said in the statement.
Anyone with information can contact Westborough Officer Joe Lawer by calling 508-475-4871 or sending an email to [email protected].
“Any information is helpful, we thank you for the continued support and assistance from our community,” police said.
