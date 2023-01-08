Crime Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, arrested for misleading police. A timeline of the case. Brian Walshe is set to appear in court Monday morning. Ana Walshe and her husband Brian. Facebook

The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset woman who disappeared on New Year’s Day, was arrested Sunday, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was taken into custody and charged with misleading a police investigation, officials said.

As officers conducted their investigation, they had probable cause to believe Brian Walshe misled investigators, the DA’s office said. Cohasset police previously said that he was being “fully cooperative” in the investigation.

Brian Walshe is expected to be arraigned Monday morning in Quincy District Court.

Brian Walshe pleaded guilty in 2021 to scamming a Los Angeles buyer by selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings for $80,000.

Ana Walshe was initially reported missing on Jan. 4, three days after she was reportedly last seen by a family member. Brian Walshe told police he was sleeping when his wife got up and left the house around 4 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Investigators say she planned to take a ride share to Logan Airport in order to fly down to Washington, D.C. Ana Walshe regularly commuted between the two cities, and owns a home in Washington.

In the days since, investigators in Cohasset and Washington have conducted an intensive search, including K-9 units, divers, and drones. A fire broke out at a Cohasset home on Friday that Walshe owned until March 2022. Authorities later said the fire was accidental and not considered suspicious.

Read on for a full timeline of the case and the events surrounding it:

Timeline of the Ana Walshe case 2021 Brian Walshe, husband of Ana Walshe, pleads guilty to charges related to an attempt to scam a Los Angeles buyer using fake Andy Warhol paintings. Walshe initially acquired the real paintings from a friend in South Korea, and told the friend that he could sell them for a good price. The friend agreed, but was not able to contact Walshe afterwards. A person in Los Angeles found the paintings listed on eBay in 2016, and agreed to buy them for $80,000. Once the paintings were transferred, the buyer examined them and found multiple indications that the paintings were not authentic. Walshe is awaiting sentencing.

2022 Ana Walshe plans to visit longtime friend Carrie Westbrook to see her new condo near Washington, D.C., The Boston Globe reported. Walshe texts Westbrook to say that she has to work late and will be delayed. After two hours, Walshe tells Westbrook that her phone died and she could not use GPS to get directions, so she returned home. Walshe’s family has a home in Washington in addition to their Cohasset residence. The two friends agree to reschedule their visit to Jan. 5, 2023.

Ana Walshe texts her friend Carrie Westbrook and tells her that she got a new SIM card for her phone and that the device was working properly again.

2023 Walshe is reportedly last seen by a family member around 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Police say Walshe, who regularly commuted between Massachusetts and Washington, had a flight booked for Jan. 3 but told others that she had to fly down on Jan. 1 to handle an emergency at a property that she manages. Police were told Walshe had bags with her as she left the house, and that her husband was sleeping at the time. Her plan was supposedly to take a ride share to Logan Airport before flying to Washington. Police confirmed she never boarded a flight, but are still working to determine if she successfully called a driver. Police say Walshe has not used her cellphone since New Year’s Day.

Ana Walshe is reported missing. Officials receive simultaneous reports of her disappearance from her employer and from Brian Walshe.

Cohasset police announce that Ana Walshe is missing. Authorities conduct a search of Walshe’s home on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset and the surrounding areas. Detectives also investigate Walshe’s home in Washington. They do not find any signs of her. Police say Brian Walshe is cooperating with the investigation.

Police launch another search from the parking lot of a Stop & Shop near the Cohasset residence. Units from the Massachusetts State Police trained in search and rescue efforts comb the area, with assistance from three K-9 teams and the State Police Air Wing.

A fire breaks out at a home that Ana Walshe used to own. The property is located at 725 Jerusalem Road in Cohasset. Walshe bought it for $800,000 in 2020 and sold it for $1.385 million in March 2022, the Globe reported. The fire on Jerusalem Road started near damaged piping close to a natural gas fireplace insert, Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services, told the Globe. Officials say the fire is not suspicious, and Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley says it is “a very strange coincidence.”

The search of Walshe’s Cohasset home and the surrounding areas launched Friday resumes again. Authorities search until around 4:30 p.m. Again, K-9 teams, the MSP Air Wing, and other specialized units assist in the search. Police divers search a small stream and a pool with “negative results.” Police say that “the ground search will not resume unless police develop new information that so warrants it.”

Investigators return to Walshe’s Cohasset home. They begin working at about 9 a.m. State Police K-9 units are once again involved. Police take photographs of a car parked near the home, according to Boston 25. Uniformed officers are seen carrying what appeared to be hiking gear as they emerge from a wooded area near the house. A drone hovers over the property Sunday afternoon. An investigator is seen carrying a large plastic container out of the house Sunday evening, according to the Globe. Around 7 p.m., an investigator is seen shining their flashlight at the front of the building, scanning the siding and roofline for about a minute.

Police arrest Brian Walshe for misleading a police investigation. Authorities said that, as they conducted their investigation, they had probable cause to believe that he misled investigators. He is expected to be arraigned Monday morning in Quincy District Court. WCVB cameras capture police leading Brian Walshe into the Cohasset Police Department in handcuffs. Expand Collapse Down arrow