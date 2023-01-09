Crime Live updates: Tracking the Ana Walshe case The Cohasset woman was last seen on Jan. 1. Her husband was arrested for misleading police on Jan. 8. Ana Walshe. Cohasset Police

The investigation into Ana Walshe’s disappearance has rocked Cohasset and led to a sprawling investigation both in Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., where the mother of three regularly commuted.

Her husband, Brian Walshe, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with misleading a police investigation. When he appeared in court on Jan. 9, prosecutors said that police found blood and a bloody, damaged knife in the basement of the Walshe family’s home.

Ana Walshe was first reported missing on Jan. 4 by co-workers. She had a flight scheduled to take her from Boston to Washington on Jan. 3, but never boarded the plane. Early on in their investigation, police were told that she had to change her plans due to an emergency at work, and had left early in the morning on Jan. 1 to take a rideshare to Logan Airport.

Evidence reportedly found at Peabody trash facility

Investigators found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe while combing through trash at a transfer station on Newbury Street in Peabody, CBS Boston reported. News footage taken by the station’s cameras showed investigators in protective gear looking through the waste. K-9 units were also observed.

Investigators search trash facility

Police searched a trash transfer station in Peabody in connection with Ana Walshe’s disappearance, WCVB reported on the evening of Jan. 9. Several people could be seen digging through trash at Republic Services Transfer Station on Forest Street.

The search also included a dumpster that was moved there from the Swampscott apartment complex where Brian Walshe’s mother lives, according to WCVB.

Brian Walshe’s internet history

CNN reported on Jan. 9 that investigators found searches in Brian Walshe’s internet history for “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body” and for information on how to dismember a body. A source told CNN that investigators received new information in days prior that made them switch their focus from a missing persons case to one revolving around the suspicion that Ana Walshe may have been killed.

After being arrested on Jan. 8 for misleading police, Brian Walshe was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Jan. 9. He pleaded not guilty and was held on $500,000 bail.

Prosecutors told a judge that investigators found blood and a bloody, damaged knife in the basement of Walshe’s Cohasset home. They also said that Walshe lied to police about his whereabouts on Jan. 1 and Jan 2., and that he was seen on security footage purchasing $450 of cleaning supplies from Home Depot, including mops, a bucket, and a tarp.

Timeline of the Ana Walshe case 2021 Brian Walshe, husband of Ana Walshe, pleads guilty to charges related to an attempt to scam a Los Angeles buyer using fake Andy Warhol paintings. Walshe initially acquired the real paintings from a friend in South Korea, and told the friend that he could sell them for a good price. The friend agreed, but was not able to contact Walshe afterwards. A person in Los Angeles found the paintings listed on eBay in 2016, and agreed to buy them for $80,000. Once the paintings were transferred, the buyer examined them and found multiple indications that the paintings were not authentic. Walshe is awaiting sentencing.

2022 Ana Walshe plans to visit longtime friend Carrie Westbrook to see her new condo near Washington, D.C., The Boston Globe reported. Walshe texts Westbrook to say that she has to work late and will be delayed. After two hours, Walshe tells Westbrook that her phone died and she could not use GPS to get directions, so she returned home. Walshe’s family has a home in Washington in addition to their Cohasset residence. The two friends agree to reschedule their visit to Jan. 5, 2023.

Ana Walshe texts her friend Carrie Westbrook and tells her that she got a new SIM card for her phone and that the device was working properly again.

2023 Walshe is reportedly last seen by a family member around 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Police say Walshe, who regularly commuted between Massachusetts and Washington, had a flight booked for Jan. 3 but told others that she had to fly down on Jan. 1 to handle an emergency at a property that she manages. Police were told Walshe had bags with her as she left the house, and that her husband was sleeping at the time. Her plan was supposedly to take a ride share to Logan Airport before flying to Washington. Police confirmed she never boarded a flight.

Ana Walshe’s cellphone is in use for the last time. Her phone pinged on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, but went quiet afterward, prosecutors later say during Brian Walshe’s arraignment on Jan. 9.

Ana Walshe is reported missing. Officials receive simultaneous reports of her disappearance from her employer and from Brian Walshe.

Cohasset police announce that Ana Walshe is missing. Authorities conduct a search of Walshe’s home on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset and the surrounding areas. Detectives also investigate Walshe’s home in Washington. They do not find any signs of her. Police say Brian Walshe is cooperating with the investigation.

Police launch another search from the parking lot of a Stop & Shop near the Cohasset residence. Units from the Massachusetts State Police trained in search and rescue efforts comb the area, with assistance from three K-9 teams and the State Police Air Wing.

A fire breaks out at a home that Ana Walshe used to own. The property is located at 725 Jerusalem Road in Cohasset. Walshe bought it for $800,000 in 2020 and sold it for $1.385 million in March 2022, the Globe reported. The fire on Jerusalem Road started near damaged piping close to a natural gas fireplace insert, Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services, told the Globe. Officials say the fire is not suspicious, and Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley says it is “a very strange coincidence.”

The search of Walshe’s Cohasset home and the surrounding areas launched Friday resumes again. Authorities search until around 4:30 p.m. Again, K-9 teams, the MSP Air Wing, and other specialized units assist in the search. Police divers search a small stream and a pool with “negative results.” Police say that “the ground search will not resume unless police develop new information that so warrants it.”

Investigators return to Walshe’s Cohasset home. They begin working at about 9 a.m. State Police K-9 units are once again involved. Police take photographs of a car parked near the home, according to Boston 25. Uniformed officers are seen carrying what appeared to be hiking gear as they emerge from a wooded area near the house. A drone hovers over the property Sunday afternoon. An investigator is seen carrying a large plastic container out of the house Sunday evening, according to the Globe. Around 7 p.m., an investigator is seen shining their flashlight at the front of the building, scanning the siding and roofline for about a minute.

Police arrest Brian Walshe for misleading a police investigation. Authorities said that, as they conducted their investigation, they had probable cause to believe that he misled investigators. He is expected to be arraigned Monday morning in Quincy District Court. WCVB cameras capture police leading Brian Walshe into the Cohasset Police Department in handcuffs.

Brian Walshe is arraigned in Quincy District Court. Prosecutors say that police found both blood and a bloody, damaged knife in the basement of the Walshe family home in Cohasset. Prosecutors say Walshe misled investigators by saying that, on Jan. 1, he went to visit his mother in Swampscott but got lost. Walshe also allegedly told police that he shopped at a Whole Foods and CVS, but police could not find receipts or surveillance footage that corroborated this. When investigators asked Walshe about his actions on Jan. 2, he allegedly told them that he only left the house to take one of his young sons to get ice cream. Instead, prosecutors said that he went to a Home Depot in Rockland to purchase $450 in cleaning supplies, including mops, buckets, tarps, tape, and drop cloths. Video from the store shows Walshe wearing a black surgical mask and blue gloves while he paid for the supplies in cash, prosecutors said. Ana Walshe was not reported missing until Jan. 4, giving her husband time to “clean up, to dispose of evidence,” Norfolk First Assistant District Attorney Lynn M. Beland said in court. Beland asks a judge to set Walshe’s bail at $500,000. Tracy Miner, Walshe’s lawyer, tells a judge that he has been “incredibly cooperative,” and asked that Beland’s bail request be rejected because Walshe has not been charged with murder. The judge set bail at $500,000. Brian Walshe is due back in court on Feb. 9.

Investigators search a Peabody trash station for evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, WCVB reports. The search includes a dumpster that was moved there from the Swampscott apartment complex where Brian Walshe’s mother lives.

CNN reports that investigators found web searches made by Brian Walshe for “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body” and information on how to dismember a body. A source tells CNN that investigators received new information in days prior that made them switch their focus from a missing persons case to one revolving around the suspicion that Ana Walshe may have been killed. Expand Collapse Down arrow