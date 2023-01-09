2 shot in Cambridge while sitting in car

Newsletter Signup
Two people were shot in a car in Cambridge Monday evening. The individuals were seriously injured, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Cambridge police said in a news release that the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Washington Street and Windsor Street.
Police said there are two known victims of the shooting, and that they were shot while sitting inside a car. The car was damaged, and a number of casings have been recovered.
The two victims, who were badly injured but are expected to survive, were taken to a local hospital after being treated on scene, police said.
Police haven’t made any arrests yet, but are still investigating the shooting. No further information has been released.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300 or provide information anonymously by calling the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3370.
