Crime Man charged with murder, arson in fatal Attleboro fire Adam Rollins, 42, is facing multiple charges in connection with the blaze that killed 80-year-old Judith Henriques.

An Attleboro man charged last week with robbing and assaulting an elderly woman is now being charged with her murder and the arson of her home, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office said Adam Rollins, 42, would be arraigned Tuesday on the new charges of murder and arson, adding onto his previous charge of burglary with assault. Rollins was arrested in Weymouth on Jan. 1 following a monthslong investigation.

A dangerousness hearing for Rollins was previously scheduled for Tuesday, but authorities said that will no longer take place due to the new charges. He is currently being held in jail, according to the DA’s office.

Advertisement:

The victim, 80-year-old Judith Henriques, was found dead in her house following a fire at the 30 Division Street home on Nov. 18. Investigators said she was also the victim of burglary with assault.

Authorities said the origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Attleboro Fire Department, Attleboro Police Department, and state police.