Crime Driver charged with second-degree murder in fatal Taunton crash Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, was the subject of a monthslong drug investigation before he fled from police Nov. 7.

A Medford man was arraigned Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder and reckless motor vehicle homicide connected to a fatal crash in November.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney, Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, was the target of a four-month long drug investigation leading up to the Nov. 7 crash, which killed a 54-year-old Middleboro woman.

On the day of the crash, investigators intended to catch Bannister-Sanchez in the act of a drug deal in Middleboro. As investigators approached the suspect’s car, he fled, driving at speeds close to 100 mph.

Police said they did not chase Bannister-Sanchez, but he still reportedly took off through Middleboro, Lakeville, and ultimately into Taunton. Assistant District Attorney Kaitlyn O’Leary told the court Tuesday that Bannister-Sanchez drove through a front yard and in and out of incoming traffic.

O’Leary said that Bannister-Sanchez crashed into a red Ford Fusion driven by the victim, Lori Medeiros, on Kingman Street in Taunton. Lori Medeiros was trapped inside the Ford Fusion, authorities said, and she was taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton where she was pronounced dead.

Bannister-Sanchez allegedly fled from the scene on foot. One witness who was driving behind Medeiros said she saw a man matching Bannister-Sanchez’s description grab a backpack from inside his car and run away from the crash site.

O’Leary informed the court that the backpack contained Bannister-Sanchez’s wallet, headphones, and $16,350 in cash.

After Tuesday’s arraignment, Bannister-Sanchez was ordered held without bail as a danger to the community, the Bristol County DA said. He is due back in court for a pretrial conference Feb. 22.