NH man arrested for assault twice in one day

A Manchester, New Hampshire, man is facing several charges after being arrested for assault twice in one day.
Rocky Garcia, 37, has been charged with second-degree assault, simple assault, stalking, and resisting arrest.
Manchester police said in a news release that on Jan. 7, they were called to a Concord Street home for a report of an assault.
At the scene, police learned that two men had gotten into a physical altercation. The incident escalated, and one of the men, Garcia, allegedly hit the other in the head with a glass bottle and injured him, police said.
Police arrested Garcia and charged him with second-degree assault before releasing him on personal recognizance bail.
Later that day, just before 7 p.m., police were called to the same Concord Street home for a reported stabbing, police said. At the scene, they found two men fighting, one of which was allegedly Garcia.
Though no stabbing occurred, police arrested Garcia for simple assault, stalking, and resisting arrest. He was also found to be in violation of bail from his previous arrest that day.
