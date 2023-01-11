Crime Boston man facing charges of rape, assault, and robbery Under one warrant, Demetrius Wilson was charged with unarmed robbery, assault and battery, and assault and battery on a person who is over 60 years old or disabled.

A 57-year-old Boston man is facing a number of charges including rape, assault, and robbery after DNA evidence allegedly connected him to three separate investigations.

Boston police arrested Demetrius Wilson on three outstanding warrants Monday night, according to a release.

Under one warrant, issued out of Suffolk Superior Court, Wilson faces two counts of rape, one count of assault and battery, and one count of intimidation of a witness.

He also faces two more counts of rape under a warrant issued out of Dorchester District Court.

Under a third warrant, issued out of Middlesex Superior Court, Wilson faces charges of unarmed robbery, assault and battery, and assault and battery on a person who is over 60 years old or disabled.

Advertisement:

Authorities did not detail when the alleged crimes took place, but said a sexual assault evidence kit helped detectives identify Wilson in connection to these separate incidents.

An investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone wishing to submit an anonymous tip can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

“If you are a victim of a sexual assault that has or has not been reported to the police and would feel more comfortable seeking confidential advice from a non-law enforcement agency, the Boston Police Department encourages you to call the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) at 1 (800) 841-8371,” police also noted. “BARCC provides free and confidential counseling, case management, legal, and medical advocacy services to survivors in the greater Boston area.”