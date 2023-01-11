Boston police look to ID armed robbery suspect in Roxbury

Newsletter Signup
Detectives are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in relation to an armed robbery in Roxbury Monday night.
The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. at Marcella’s Market, located at 80 Marcella St., police said.
Boston police released photos of the suspect on the department’s blog and Facebook page, noting “the suspect left the scene on foot, possibly towards Highland Street.”
Authorities asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
