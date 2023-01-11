Crime Transit police arrest and release kids caught smashing MBTA windows The two juveniles were released back to their parents after an investigation.

MBTA Transit police arrested and released two juvenile males caught smashing train windows with a hammer after an investigation.

The juveniles were arrested Jan. 10 before being released back to their parents, transit police said in a tweet.

Over the past several days numerous juveniles have been maliciously damaging #MBTA property, fare evading & falsely pulling fire alarms. On 1/10 after an investigation by TPD detectives 2 juvenile males were arrested. After the booking process they were released to their parents. pic.twitter.com/ibY5ptK5TG — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 11, 2023

Officers initially responded to a report that shots had been fired at a Red Line train at Downtown Crossing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7:00 p.m. When they arrived, the officers found that two juveniles smashed several holes into train windows using a hammer before running away.

Authorities shared a photo showing three broken windows and stated the damages would cause service delays.

1/3 at 7PM TPD offs responded to #MBTA Downtown xing for shots fired call. Upon arrival officers determined 2 juvenile males using a hammer were smashing the train window. SP's fled. The matter is under investigation. This act ='s delays in service. pic.twitter.com/Fg6wYpnNWj — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 4, 2023

Transit Police did not indicate the ages of the juveniles involved, or if they would be held responsible for the damages.