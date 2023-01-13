Crime New Bedford Whaling Museum employee charged with allegedly stealing artifacts Investigators say the rare artifacts, which had a total value of $75,000, were sold to pawn and antique shops.

A New Bedford man who previously worked at the New Bedford Whaling Museum is facing charges for allegedly stealing dozens of rare artifacts from the museum and selling them for cash.

Robert M. Burchell, 42, of New Bedford, was arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with larceny from a building, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn’s Office.

Burchell was arraigned the next day in New Bedford District Court, where the judge imposed a $5,000 cash bail and ordered him to stay away from the whaling museum and have no contact with its employees, according to officials. Authorities estimate the total value of the stolen items to be more than $75,000.

Located in the New Bedford Whaling National Historical Park, the museum explores the history of New Bedford’s whaling industry and boasts a collection of about 750,000 items, including five whale skeletons.

Burchell worked as a facilities associate at the museum for the past two years, according to officials. Authorities say he stole dozens of pocket-sized artifacts from the museum and sold them at local antique and pawn shops. A West Bridgewater shop owner who bought some of the items from Burchell tipped off police after he became suspicious they were stolen, according to officials. Most of the items have since been returned to the museum.

Quinn’s office said local pawn shops and antique dealers should report any suspicious activity that could be related to the case.