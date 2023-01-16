Crime Man arrested in Florida for 2007 murder of Dorchester woman Felicia McGuyer, 33, left behind her 10-year-old son when she went missing in 2007.

Boston police took custody of a man in Florida Saturday who was wanted for the 2007 murder of a Dorchester woman.

David Pena, 33, was wanted out of Dorchester District Court for the murder of 32-year-old Felicia McGuyer.

Boston police said in a news release Monday that McGuyer was last seen on Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Dorchester. She left behind her 10-year-old son.

Felicia McGuyer, 32, went missing in Dorchester in 2007. – Boston Police Department handout

In 2013, Boston police put out a statement asking the public for information about McGuyer’s disappearance.

“McGuyer’s family is concerned for her safety and well-being. It is not common behavior for McGuyer to be out of touch with her son, other family and friends,” they wrote at the time.

Officials got a tip in connection with her disappearance in 2017, WHDH reported. That tip led them to search a wooded area in West Roxbury.

It is unclear when the investigation changed from a missing person case to a homicide. No other information about the case has been released.

Boston police said they picked up Pena at the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, Florida.

During booking in Boston, they found that he was also wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Suffolk Superior Court on charges of trafficking cocaine.

Pena will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.