2023

Police are told that Ana Walshe was last seen by a family member around 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Police say she had a flight booked for Jan. 3, but were told that she had to fly down on Jan. 1 to handle an emergency at a property that she manages.

Walshe had bags with her as she left the house, and her husband was sleeping at the time, police are told. Her plan was supposedly to take a ride share to Logan Airport before flying to Washington. Police confirmed she never boarded a flight.

Brian Walshe allegedly uses his son’s iPad to make a series of chilling Google searches throughout the early morning hours and into the afternoon:

4:55 a.m.: “How long before a body starts to smell”

4:58 a.m.: “How to stop a body from decomposing”

5:20 a.m.: “How to embalm a body”

5:47 a.m.: “10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to”

6:25 a.m.: “How long for someone to be missing to inherit”

6:34 a.m.: “Can you throw away body parts”

9:29 a.m.: “What does formaldehyde do”

9:34 a.m.: “How long does DNA last”

9:59 a.m.: “Can identification be made on partial remains”

11:34 a.m.: “Dismemberment and the best ways to dispose of a body”

11:44 a.m.: “How to clean blood from wooden floor”

11:56 a.m.: “Luminol to detect blood”

1:08 p.m.: “What happens when you put body parts in ammonia”

1:21 p.m.: “Is it better to throw crime scene clothes away or wash them”