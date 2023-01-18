Acton police charge 85-year-old Maynard woman for crash that put teen boy in coma

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
After months of investigation, Acton police charged an 85-year-old Maynard woman Wednesday for a November hit-and-run crash that put a 13-year-old Acton boy in a coma.
Joan Hurley has been charged with leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and a crosswalk violation, Acton police said in a news release.
On Nov. 2, 2022, around 6:15 p.m., Acton police received a call about a car crash involving a pedestrian near Great Road and Harris Street.
At the scene, police found a 13-year-old boy, who was later identified as Cesar Soto Jr., of Acton, suffering from serious injuries. Cesar was brought to a nearby hospital before being flown to a Boston-area hospital due to his critical condition.
After the crash, Soto lay in a coma for weeks. Meanwhile, police asked the public for help identifying the driver.
According to NBC 10 Boston, Cesar spent weeks in a rehab center recovering from his injuries before going home just a few days before Christmas.
Acton police said they charged Hurley through a criminal complaint out of Concord District Court. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Concord District Court on March 9.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.