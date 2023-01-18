Crime Acton police charge 85-year-old Maynard woman for crash that put teen boy in coma Cesar Soto Jr. went home from a rehab center a few days before Christmas, a month and a half after being hit by a car.

After months of investigation, Acton police charged an 85-year-old Maynard woman Wednesday for a November hit-and-run crash that put a 13-year-old Acton boy in a coma.

Joan Hurley has been charged with leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and a crosswalk violation, Acton police said in a news release.

On Nov. 2, 2022, around 6:15 p.m., Acton police received a call about a car crash involving a pedestrian near Great Road and Harris Street.

At the scene, police found a 13-year-old boy, who was later identified as Cesar Soto Jr., of Acton, suffering from serious injuries. Cesar was brought to a nearby hospital before being flown to a Boston-area hospital due to his critical condition.

Family: Cesar Soto Jr. has undergone surgery and is still in a coma after a black car hit him and left the scene. pic.twitter.com/eGxbymptnz — Crystal Haynes (@CrystalHaynesTV) November 4, 2022

After the crash, Soto lay in a coma for weeks. Meanwhile, police asked the public for help identifying the driver.

According to NBC 10 Boston, Cesar spent weeks in a rehab center recovering from his injuries before going home just a few days before Christmas.

Home sweet home!

Cesar Soto Jr is wheeled into his #Acton house, 7 weeks after he was hit by a car and left in the street. He was in a coma ⁦@SpauldingRehab⁩, today he’s talking and looking forward to the holidays. #7news pic.twitter.com/QVavOTZ3O5 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 21, 2022

Acton police said they charged Hurley through a criminal complaint out of Concord District Court. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Concord District Court on March 9.