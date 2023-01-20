Crime A 7-year-old N.H. boy was found unconscious and severely burned. His father has been arrested. "The hospital described his injuries as torture, mutilation and brutalization."

A New Hampshire man is facing charges after a 7-year-old boy was found unconscious and suffering from “significant burns to his face and body,” among other injuries, according to Manchester, New Hampshire, police.

Police responded to the scene on Eastern Avenue on Tuesday around 10:45 a.m. following a report that a young boy was not breathing and had severe burns across his body, a department release noted.

The child was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment and later moved to another hospital to receive more advanced care, authorities said.

In addition to the burns, medical professionals found other injuries, police noted without providing further detail.

On Thursday, police arrested Murtadah Mohammad, 25, who police said “is known to the victim,” but did not detail how.

Mohammad has since been charged with first degree assault, two counts of second degree assault, two counts of falsifying physical evidence, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

In an interview with NBC10 Boston, Rainah Riley identified the victim as her son, Jaevion, and said Mohammad is the child’s biological father.

“The hospital described his injuries as torture, mutilation and brutalization,” Riley told the news station, explaining that her son is now in a coma and will have minimal brain function, if he wakes.

“He has a skull fracture, a brain injury, blunt force trauma to the head, rib fractures,” Riley told WMUR-TV. “He died two times and had to be resuscitated with CPR and medication to be brought back to life.”

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.