Crime 73-year-old man killed in Mass. and Cass hit-and-run The man was reportedly pushing a wheelchair when he was hit.

Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run at the Mass. & Cass area of Boston Friday night. A 73-year-old man was killed, Boston Police Department spokeswoman Kim Tavares wrote in an email Sunday night.

The unknown male victim was struck around 10:40 p.m. while pushing a wheelchair at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. Terrance Rosario, a hotel security guard and eyewitness told The Boston Globe he saw a Toyota hit the man and drag him for a couple of blocks.

When officers arrived, Boston firefighters and EMS were already tending to the victim, who was pronounced dead at 10:48 p.m. The vehicle was gone before officers arrived.

Investigators have determined a vehicle of interest in the accident, WCVB reports. Surveillance footage from around the scene helped investigators identify the vehicle. No other information has been released.

Rosario also said he knew the victim as a homeless man who lived in the area.