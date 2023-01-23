Mass. driver charged with DWI after traveling wrong way on I-393 in New Hampshire

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A Massachusetts driver was arrested Saturday night for going the wrong way on I-393 in Concord, New Hampshire, while intoxicated, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Police received reports that a vehicle was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-393 around 9 p.m. Troopers soon located the car in the median between Exits 2 and 3, police said.
Hunter R. Dusio, 23, of Somerset, was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct, and reckless operation.
He was later bailed and released on personal recognizance, police said.
Dusio will appear in Concord District Court at a later date.
Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to contact Trooper Caleb Savard at [email protected] or 603-223-4381.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.