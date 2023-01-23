Crime Mass. driver charged with DWI after traveling wrong way on I-393 in New Hampshire The Somerset resident was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct, and reckless operation.

A Massachusetts driver was arrested Saturday night for going the wrong way on I-393 in Concord, New Hampshire, while intoxicated, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Police received reports that a vehicle was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-393 around 9 p.m. Troopers soon located the car in the median between Exits 2 and 3, police said.

Hunter R. Dusio, 23, of Somerset, was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct, and reckless operation.

He was later bailed and released on personal recognizance, police said.

Dusio will appear in Concord District Court at a later date.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to contact Trooper Caleb Savard at [email protected] or 603-223-4381.