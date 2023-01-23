Crime N.H. man arrested for allegedly threatening McDonald’s workers with an ax The man first argued with an employee before spitting on him. Eric Mayville, of Webster, has been charged with criminal threatening and simple assault. Manchester Police Department

A New Hampshire man was arrested Sunday evening after he allegedly threatened workers at a McDonald’s in Manchester with an ax.

Eric Mayville, of Webster, has been charged with criminal threatening and simple assault.

Manchester police said in a news release Monday that on Sunday around 10 p.m., they responded to the McDonald’s at 907 Hanover St. for a report that a man was causing trouble at the drive-thru.

The store manager told police that a man, who was later identified as Mayville, had driven through the drive-thru and argued with one of their employees. As a result, the employee refused to serve Mayville, and Mayville allegedly spit on the employee before leaving the area, police said.

About three and a half hours later, police were called back to the McDonald’s for a report that someone was threatening workers there with an ax. At the scene, police said, they found four McDonald’s workers standing outside who said Mayville had returned to the restaurant around 1 a.m.

The workers told police that Mayville drove through the drive-thru again before a worker told him they were closed, police said. Mayville then allegedly drove around the building, and when the workers went outside 15 minutes later, he was still there.

Mayville then allegedly got out of his car and brandished an ax which he threatened them with, the workers told police. Police said they quickly found Mayville’s car and were able to do a traffic stop before taking him into custody without further incident.