Brockton man sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for hitting and dragging a police officer with his car

A Brockton man was sentenced to nearly six and a half years in prison Wednesday for a 2020 incident in which he hit and dragged an officer with his car while trying to flee police.

According to a news release from the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office, on July 27, 2020, a federal police officer stopped Tykeam Jackson in Avon for speeding and asked him to get out of his car.

Instead, Jackson sped up and hit the officer with his car, dragging the officer several feet before the officer was thrown to the ground, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Jackson, who is now 27, then sped away from the scene.

During Jackson’s escape, he narrowly missed pedestrians and other cars while driving around a public parking lot, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. He also ignored traffic signals, and even drove into oncoming traffic. He was later seen driving 100 mph in the breakdown lane of Route 24.

After trying to cross all three lanes of Route 24, Jackson reportedly lost control of his car and crashed head-on into the guardrail. He then got out of his car, ran across Route 24, and was found running into traffic on a nearby roadway.

At the time, Jackson was on probation for an armed robbery conviction out of Suffolk County Superior Court.

In April 2022, Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding an officer. He was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 77 months in prison and three years of supervised release.