Crime 2 young children killed in Duxbury, mother attempts suicide "This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy."

A 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl were killed at a home in Duxbury Tuesday night, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Police also found an eight-month-old baby unconscious in the home at 47 Summer St., the DA said. The baby was flown to a Boston trauma center and is still alive as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

All three of the children were found with “obvious signs of trauma,” Cruz said at a press conference near the home. Police initially responded to a report that a woman who lives at the home had tried and failed to commit suicide.

Cruz indicated the woman is the children’s mother. The identities of the children and woman are not being released at this time.

Investigators are still determining the cause and manner of death of the children.

“This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy,” Cruz said.

The DA said police received a call from a man who lives at the home at 6:11 p.m. The man reported he came home to find that a woman who lives at the home tried to commit suicide by jumping out of a window.

The woman was still alive when first responders got to the scene, Cruz said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Inside the home, police found a 3-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl, and an 8-month-old baby, all of whom were unconscious and had “obvious signs of trauma,” the DA said.

The two children were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. The baby was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston trauma center where they are still being treated, Cruz said.

The DA did not specify the relationship between the man and woman who live at the home.

The investigation is ongoing, and the DA indicated there is no threat to the public.

“This is not something that happened randomly. People should believe that they are safe in their homes and in the streets in the town of Duxbury,” he said during the press conference.