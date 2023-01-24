Crime A dog was found dangerously close to the edge of an N.H. bridge. Now, its owners have been arrested. A state trooper and dog trainer safely rescued the dog. A dog was found abandoned on the edge of a bridge on New Year's Day in Shelburne, N.H. New Hampshire State Police

A New Hampshire man and woman are facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly abandoning a dog dangerously close to the edge of a bridge.

On Jan. 1, New Hampshire State Police were notified that a dog was standing alone on the edge of a bridge on North Road in Shelburne, police said in a release Tuesday.

A trooper and a local dog trainer responded and safely rescued the dog, which had no tag, police said. The dog was then taken to a vet before being transferred to an animal rescue organization in Vermont.

Travis Melton and Jessica Allen, of Berlin, N.H., were identified as the owners of the dog through social media posts and arrested Tuesday. Police did not specify the nature of the relationship between Melton and Allen.

Travis Melton has been charged with animal cruelty. – New Hampshire State Police

Jessica Allen has been charged with animal cruelty. – New Hampshire State Police

Melton and Allen have been charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty. They were released Tuesday and given an arraignment date of March 8.