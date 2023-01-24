A dog was found dangerously close to the edge of an N.H. bridge. Now, its owners have been arrested.

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A New Hampshire man and woman are facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly abandoning a dog dangerously close to the edge of a bridge.
On Jan. 1, New Hampshire State Police were notified that a dog was standing alone on the edge of a bridge on North Road in Shelburne, police said in a release Tuesday.
A trooper and a local dog trainer responded and safely rescued the dog, which had no tag, police said. The dog was then taken to a vet before being transferred to an animal rescue organization in Vermont.
Travis Melton and Jessica Allen, of Berlin, N.H., were identified as the owners of the dog through social media posts and arrested Tuesday. Police did not specify the nature of the relationship between Melton and Allen.
Melton and Allen have been charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty. They were released Tuesday and given an arraignment date of March 8.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.