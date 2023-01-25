Crime 7-year-old boy badly beaten in Manchester, N.H. has died Jaevion Riley's father, Murtadah Mohammad, was arrested last week.

A 7-year-old boy from Manchester, N.H. who was severely beaten and suffered “significant burns to his face and body” last week died Tuesday, according to police.

The boy, Jaevion Riley, was brought to a local hospital after police were called to an address on Eastern Avenue on Jan. 17. Officers received a report that the boy was badly burned, unconscious, and not breathing. He was soon brought to another hospital for more advanced care, where medical professionals found additional injuries, Manchester police said.

Murtadah Mohammad. Manchester Police Department

Murtadah Mohammad, the 25-year-old father of the child, was arrested last Thursday and charged with one count of First Degree Assault, two counts of Second Degree Assault, two counts of Falsifying Physical Evidence, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The charges are being prosecuted by the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office.

Jaevion Riley suffered second-degree burns, a fractured skull, broken ribs, and a collapsed lung, friends wrote on a GoFundMe fundraiser that they set up to support the child and his family. The boy had to be resuscitated twice, they added.

The fundraiser had raised just over $6,300 of its $10,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We are broken & I’m still trying to soak this in because it doesn’t feel real,” the boy’s mother, Rainah Riley, wrote on Facebook earlier this week.

Mohammad initially told authorities that he had been in the shower when his son sustained the injuries, according to court documents obtained by NBC10 Boston.

But police found no evidence to suggest that someone had recently been in the shower, and noted other inconsistencies in his statement. Mohammad later told police that he used hot water and force to discipline his son, NBC10 reported.

Rainah Riley told NBC10 that hospital workers described her son’s injuries as “torture, mutilation, and brutalization.”

She also told the station that Mohammad had gotten joint custody of Jaevion somewhat recently, and that she tried reporting signs of abuse to the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families.

“I called for wellness checks on him when he was with him, for the bruising, and nobody did anything,” Riley told NBC10. “The system has failed not only my child, but so many children. And something needs to be done, because this isn’t OK. It’s not. Like, when is enough enough?”

The cause and manner of Jaevion Riley’s death are still under investigation, and final autopsy results are not expected for several months, police said.

A difficult update to a story we reported on last week. @NH_DOJ says 7yo Jaevion Riley has died. The little boy was being treated for serious injuries in a Boston hospital. His father, 25yo Murtadah Mohammad, was arrested last Thursday for allegedly abusing Jaevion. pic.twitter.com/FGOkCZtI9G — Tim Callery (@TimCalWMUR) January 25, 2023