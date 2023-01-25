Crime Loaded pistol confiscated from 12-year-old after police approach stolen car allegedly driven by teen The 16-year-old driver of the car was arrested and now faces juvenile charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Boston police arrested two juveniles Monday afternoon for allegedly possessing a stolen car and a loaded gun.

Officers responded to a radio call shortly before 2 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of 205 Stratton St. in Dorchester, the department said in a statement.

Upon arrival, police reported that they saw one suspect – later confirmed to be 12 years old – get out of the car and try to run away while tossing a gun aside.

Police caught up with the boy and confiscated a 9mm firearm, which was loaded with one round in the chamber and six rounds in the magazine, the department said.

The 12-year-old boy was arrested and now faces juvenile charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.

The 16-year-old driver of the car was arrested and now faces juvenile charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.