Crime Tewksbury teen charged with armed kidnapping, carjacking The 17-year-old suspect allegedly held an Uber driver at gunpoint and demanded that the driver take him wherever he wanted to go.

A 17-year-old boy is facing several felony charges in connection with an alleged armed carjacking and kidnapping in Dracut.

Dracut police responded to a report of an attempted carjacking with a gun in the area of 2083 Bridge St. on Saturday around 8:30 a.m., the department noted in a release.

A male suspect — later identified as a 17-year-old Tewksbury boy who was reportedly wearing a long fur coat at the time — approached a man who was pumping gas, pulled out a gun, and demanded the man’s car keys, according to police. The man refused, and the suspect allegedly fled the scene in another car.

Later that morning, around 10:15 a.m., another man reported a similar crime to police, telling authorities that he had been kidnapped by someone at gunpoint. Police said they later identified this suspect as the Tewksbury boy.

During their investigation, authorities discovered that the car the juvenile had fled the gas station in was an Uber, which had picked him up elsewhere on Bridge Street, police said.

The suspect allegedly held the Uber driver at gunpoint and demanded that the driver take him wherever he wanted to go.

At some point, the juvenile allowed the Uber driver to stop at the gas station on Bridge Street to refuel, at which point the suspect is believed to have attempted to carjack the other man, police said.

No one reported any injuries as a result of these incidents, police said.

The suspect, who is known to police, later turned himself in, authorities said. He was arrested and charged with armed carjacking, armed kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, and assault with a dangerous weapon.