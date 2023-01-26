Crime N.H. police chase down naked, blood-covered driver after multi-vehicle crash The Danville, New Hampshire, man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, conduct after an accident, two counts of indecent exposure, and two counts of simple assault.

A New Hampshire man has been accused of not only drinking and driving and causing a multi-car crash, but also running from police while naked and covered in his own blood.

Plaistow, New Hampshire police responded to a report of a three-car crash with injury in the area of Plaistow Road and Main Street on Wednesday morning just before 9 a.m., according to a release.

At the scene, police said they found “multiple vehicles with heavy damage.”

Witnesses pointed police in the direction of the driver of a Black Jeep Compass, who had allegedly caused the crash and streaked down Main Street, while coated in his own blood.

The driver — a Danville, New Hampshire, man — was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, conduct after an accident, two counts of indecent exposure, and two counts of simple assault.

He is expected to be arraigned at Salem District Court on Feb. 6.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of this incident, according to police.