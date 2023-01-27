Crime Adam Montgomery indicted for murder in daughter Harmony’s death Authorities have accused Harmony Montgomery's father of repeatedly striking her in the head with a closed fist, resulting in her death. Harmony Montgomery has been missing since 2019. Crystal Renee Sorey / Courtesy Photo

The father of Harmony Montgomery was indicted by a grand jury Jan. 20 on a charge of second-degree murder, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office has confirmed.

Police began investigating Harmony’s disappearance in late 2021 after her mother — who had lost custody of her daughter in 2018 — raised concerns that she hadn’t seen Harmony in months. Authorities later concluded that Harmony had not been seen alive since late 2019.

This undated booking photo provided by the Manchester Police Department shows Adam Montgomery. – Manchester Police Department via AP

In October, Adam Montgomery, 32, pleaded not guilty to killing his daughter. Authorities have alleged that Harmony died after the father, who had custody of her at the time, repeatedly struck her in the head with a closed fist.

Advertisement:

Prosecutors have previously said that they believe the girl was killed on or around Dec. 7, 2019.

Montgomery, of Manchester, New Hampshire, is also facing other charges in connection to this case including falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with a witness.

In November, Harmony’s stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, pleaded guilty to perjury charges and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in the case against her estranged husband.

A date for Adam Montgomery’s arraignment has not yet been set by the court, the attorney general’s office said.

Crystal Sorey, Harmony’s mother who has continued to push for justice for her daughter, told WMUR-TV that Adam Montgomery’s indictment was a “relief.”

“It’s relief. It’s, you know, anger that he still hasn’t said where she is,” Sorey told the news outlet.

“Even if it’s the bare minimum of what I get, I just want her back,” Harmony’s mother said to WMUR, explaining how she will never give up looking for her.

“I just want her back home,” Sorey said, according to the news outlet.

WMUR also checked in with a legal expert who confirmed that even though Harmony is still missing, “It is possible to go forward with the prosecution without having a body.”