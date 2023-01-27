Crime

Transit police look to ID person of interest in South Station assault

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-222-1050.

Transit police are seeking the public's help in identifying this person, in relation to an assault and battery at South Station on Wednesday. MBTA Transit Police

By Eli Curwin

MBTA Transit Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in relation to a reported assault at South Station at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities cited the report as an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, referencing a taser or knife.

They asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the department’s SeeSay app.