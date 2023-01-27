Transit police look to ID person of interest in South Station assault

Newsletter Signup
MBTA Transit Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in relation to a reported assault at South Station at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Authorities cited the report as an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, referencing a taser or knife.
They asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the department’s SeeSay app.
