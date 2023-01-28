Crime Dispute in bar led to fatal shooting outside, arrest made Police found Timothy Pouliot, 24, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds shortly before 12:50 a.m. outside of The Goat Bar and Grill in Manchester, New Hampshire





MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A dispute in a bar led to a fatal shooting outside of the business and an arrest on a second-degree murder charge, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Saturday.

Police found Timothy Pouliot, 24, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds shortly before 12:50 a.m. outside of The Goat Bar and Grill in Manchester. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was scheduled Sunday

A 22-year-old man from Salem, New Hampshire, was arrested, accused of recklessly causing Pouliot’s death by shooting him. The man is scheduled to be arraigned Monday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.