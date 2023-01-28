Crime Arrest made after dispute in N.H. bar leads to fatal shooting Police found Timothy Pouliot, 24, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds shortly before 12:50 a.m. outside of The Goat Bar and Grill in Manchester.





A dispute in a bar led to a fatal shooting outside of the business and an arrest on a second-degree murder charge, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Saturday.

Police found 24-year-old Timothy Pouliot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds shortly before 12:50 a.m. outside of The Goat Bar and Grill in Manchester. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy Sunday confirmed that Pouliot died of gunshot wounds and that the manner of death was homicide, the AG’s Office said.

John Delee, a 22-year-old man from Salem, New Hampshire, was arrested Sunday and charged with second degree murder with reckless conduct in connection with Pouliot’s death.

Delee is being held without bail and is set to be arraigned at 11 a.m. Monday in the Hillsborough Superior Court-Northern District.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the events leading up to the dispute, or who witnessed the confrontation outside, to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-792-5529.