‘Another tragic incident:’ Male teen shot and killed in Mattapan

A person was shot and killed in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood Sunday morning, according to Boston police.
Police said in a news release that they responded to 119 Babson St. for a report of a shooting just after 11:30 a.m. At the scene, they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim, who other news outlets have described as a “teen,” was pronounced dead at the scene. Boston police declined to confirm the age of the victim or whether or not he was a juvenile.
“Unfortunately we’re here with another tragic incident in the city and our hearts go out to our communities and everyone who is affected,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said during a news conference Sunday afternoon.
“Today, on a morning when so many families were at church or just enjoying the quiet Sunday morning, it’s incredibly painful to have this take place,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told WCVB.
Police are still investigating the shooting, and arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston police at (617) 343-4470.
