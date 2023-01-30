Crime Mattapan fatal shooting victim ID’d as 13-year-old boy No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Authorities have confirmed that a teenage male was shot and killed in Mattapan Sunday morning, but have repeatedly declined to give out the victim’s age or name.

On Monday, WCVB reported that the victim’s aunt identified him as 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence.

The news station also reported that Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the victim was “targeted,” and that this was not a random act of violence.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting at 119 Babson St. around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston police at (617) 343-4470.