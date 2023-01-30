One arrested after 3 stabbed in Dorchester park

Newsletter Signup
Boston police arrested a male suspect Monday after three people were stabbed at the Roberts Playground park in Dorchester.
Police spokesperson John Boyle confirmed that the stabbings were reported just before 2:45 p.m., and that police were called to the area of Armandine and Washington Streets.
Three people were stabbed, but all had non-life-threatening injuries, Boyle said. Police have not yet booked the person who was arrested.
No further information has been released.
