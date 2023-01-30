Crime One arrested after 3 stabbed in Dorchester park Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Boston police arrested a male suspect Monday after three people were stabbed at the Roberts Playground park in Dorchester.

Police spokesperson John Boyle confirmed that the stabbings were reported just before 2:45 p.m., and that police were called to the area of Armandine and Washington Streets.

Three people were stabbed, but all had non-life-threatening injuries, Boyle said. Police have not yet booked the person who was arrested.

No further information has been released.