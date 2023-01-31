Boston police seek suspect in Mattapan assault

Newsletter Signup
Boston police are looking to identify a suspect in connection to an alleged assault in Mattapan on Thursday, Jan. 19.
The suspect is wanted on assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, police noted in a release.
The alleged incident took place around 3 p.m. in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Ave.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4712.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Photos of the suspect included in the post below:
