Crime Firefighters help to rescue 5 kids from Mattapan house fire;12 residents displaced Firefighters battled flames for three hours after all residents safely exited the duplex.

Boston firefighters assisted in the rescue of 12 occupants at a Mattapan home that caught fire Tuesday morning, according to a series of tweets from the Boston Fire Department. The 12 residents — five children and seven adults — are now displaced.

Heavy fire knocked down, all occupants were safely evacuated from the building. Companies are overhauling. pic.twitter.com/TWAJEZy2RH — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 31, 2023

The fire started around 1 a.m. on the second and third floor of 55 Cedar St. duplex, before spreading to the neighboring property at 57 Cedar St.

Firefighters encountered a few rough patches along the way, resulting in a three-hour fight to contain the flames. Deputy Chief Michael Hocking told WCVB the biggest problem was getting units to the roof.

“The obstacles fighting the fire were very narrow hallways, steep stairways,” Hocking said. “Wires were a big problem here — we couldn’t get our aerial ladders to the roof.”

WCVB also reports the adults were able to evacuate themselves, but the children required assistance.

The department has not yet determined what started the blaze.

Deputy Chief Michael Hocking addressed the media on the 2 alarm Cedar St fire where companies assisted 5 children & 7 adults evacuate & are now displaced. There were no injuries reported . Companies are clearing out. BFD-VAU is on scene to assist families with emergency services pic.twitter.com/phGnqDqEAK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 31, 2023